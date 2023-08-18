Left Menu

More than 350 killed by Haiti vigilante groups as thousands flee gang warfare, says UN

Ravina Shamdasan, a spokesperson for the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, said in a statement that the rise of popular justice, in response to pervasive insecurity, was also leading to violence. Since April 24, when civilians lynched more than a dozen suspected gang members, at least 310 alleged gang members, 46 members of the public and a police officer have been killed, Shamdasan said.

Reuters | Updated: 18-08-2023 22:50 IST | Created: 18-08-2023 22:50 IST
More than 350 killed by Haiti vigilante groups as thousands flee gang warfare, says UN

More than 350 people have been killed in lynchings by local vigilante and "self-defense" groups in Haiti since April, a United Nations spokesperson said on Friday, as civilian defense movements attempt to battle escalating gang warfare. Ravina Shamdasan, a spokesperson for the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, said in a statement that the rise of popular justice, in response to pervasive insecurity, was also leading to violence.

Since April 24, when civilians lynched more than a dozen suspected gang members, at least 310 alleged gang members, 46 members of the public and a police officer have been killed, Shamdasan said. The report comes after fighting intensified late last week around the capital's heavily populated Carrefour Feuilles neighborhood, where attacks from the Grand Ravine gang prompted close to 5,000 people to flee their homes.

Since the start of this year, the U.N. estimates at least 2,439 people have been killed amid the violence, while some 200,000 people have been internally displaced amid severe food shortages, kidnappings and widespread sexual violence. Haiti's under-gunned police have struggled against heavily armed gangs, which have dramatically expanded their territory since last year.

The country's unelected government asked for an urgent international security force last October to help bolster its police. Last month, Kenya said it was prepared to lead such a force, and the U.N. Security Council is expected to vote on this following a ground assessment in coming weeks.

Shamdasan said the High Commissioner for Human Rights called for urgent action regarding the U.N.-backed force, in strict compliance with human rights standards. "The human rights of the Haitian people must be protected and their suffering alleviated," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: US, South Korea and Japan to agree to crisis consultations at Camp David summit; Ukrainian drone damages building in Moscow disrupting air traffic, Russia says and more

World News Roundup: US, South Korea and Japan to agree to crisis consultatio...

 Global
2
US STOCKS-Futures fall as concerns about higher-for-longer rates linger

US STOCKS-Futures fall as concerns about higher-for-longer rates linger

 United States
3
BRIEF-Norway awards one new CO2 storage permit

BRIEF-Norway awards one new CO2 storage permit

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: AdaptHealth says incoming CEO sued by former employer Linde; Pfizer's updated COVID shot effective against 'Eris' variant in mice study and more

Health News Roundup: AdaptHealth says incoming CEO sued by former employer L...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023