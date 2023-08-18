Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act does not provide for eviction of children from house: HC

The Allahabad High Court on Friday ruled that the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act of 2007 does not provide for the eviction of children from a property based on the plea of their parents.

The law was enacted in order to ensure maintenance and welfare of parents and senior citizens, the Lucknow bench of the high court said as it set aside an order of the Sultanpur district magistrate directing the police to evict the petitioner (son) from the house and shop of his parents based on their plea.

Justice Shree Prakash Singh passed the order on a writ petition of Krishna Kumar.

''An authority under the Act of 2007 cannot direct eviction from the property at the instance of senior citizens, though it can direct the children and relatives to make available a residence to such senior citizens/parents on their plea,'' the bench observed.

The petitioner had challenged the order passed by the Sultanpur district magistrate on November 22, 2019 directing him to vacate the house and shop of his parents.

In his plea, the petitioner alleged that his parents were angry with him as he had entered into an inter-caste marriage. His parents filed an application before the tribunal constituted under the 2007 Act seeking his eviction from the house and shop. As the tribunal's presiding officer, the subdivisional magistrate concerned on July 8, 2019 decided the plea and directed the petitioner not to disturb his parents in the house. Dissatisfied with the SDM's order, the parents filed an appeal before the district magistrate who on November 22, 2019 passed an order for the petitioner's eviction.

Hearing the petition, the high court bench noticed that the house was very big and some shops were also constructed at the ground floor. The petitioner resided in only one room with his wife and was also having a shop which was his only source of livelihood. The rest of the house was in possession of the mother as the petitioner's father died during the litigation.

His mother lived with the petitioner's married sisters in the house.

The mother also got Rs 26,500 per month as rent from the shops. The petitioner would also pay Rs 4,000 per month as maintenance awarded by a family court in favour of his parents.

Considering the object of the 2007 Act, the bench held that in the present case, parents were properly maintained and hence the provisions of the Act cannot be used as a tool to evict the petitioner from the house.

The bench set aside the order of the district magistrate and permitted the mother to move appropriate application in case she wanted so for her maintenance and welfare under the Act. The bench also directed the petitioner not to create any disturbance in peaceful living of his mother in the house.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)