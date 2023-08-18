Decision to be taken soon for assistant police personnel's service extension: J'khand CM

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday said his government was concerned about the future of assistant police personnel engaged in 12 Maoist-hit districts and announced that a decision would be taken soon for the extension of their services.

Soren also said tribals have been ''neglected for 20 years after the creation of Jharkhand'' and asserted that his government aimed at including them in the developmental process.

Addressing a 'Rozgar Mela' (job fair) at Chaibasa in West Singhbhum district, the chief minister claimed that his government has taken a slew of steps for employment generation, and the impact of state welfare schemes is ''visible''.

''We are committed to serve 3.25 crore people of the state and have taken many decisions within a short span, which are taking Jharkhand on the path of development,'' he said. The doors of employment have ''opened from all sides in the state'' as various ''schemes have been launched to provide employment'' to all sections of people, Soren said.

Those who are interested in self-employment are being provided financial assistance under the Chief Minister's Employment Generation Scheme, he claimed. ''A decision will be taken about the future of assistant police personnel as the government was worried about them,'' the CM said. The tenure of services of assistant police personnel engaged in some of the 12 Maoist-hit districts has recently expired, while the same for others is about to end this month, a senior police officer said on condition of anonymity. Apart from providing employment to the youth, Soren said the government was also encouraging them for competitive examinations to pursue courses like medicine, engineering and law. Besides, the government is providing 100 per cent scholarship for higher education abroad and free residential coaching programme to prepare the youth of extremely sensitive tribal communities, he said.

The process to fill up vacant posts in the state government was underway, he said, elaborating that the JMM dispensation also framed law to provide employment to tribals in the private sector.

Following the enactment of the law, Soren said offer letters to 10,020 people, including 9,500 natives of the tribal land of Kolhan, have been sent.

