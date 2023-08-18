Left Menu

Over 200 Meiteis who crossed over to Myanmar to escape violence in Manipur return to state: CM

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 18-08-2023 23:18 IST | Created: 18-08-2023 23:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

More than 200 Meiteis who crossed over to neighbouring Myanmar to escape the ethnic violence in Manipur have safely returned to the state after more than three months, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said on Friday and lauded the role of the Army in bringing them back.

More than 160 people have been killed and several hundreds injured in clashes between Meiteis and Kukis in Manipur since May 3.

''Relief and gratitude as 212 fellow Indian citizens (all Meiteis) who sought safety across the Myanmar border post the May 3rd unrest in Moreh town of Manipur are now safely back on Indian soil," the chief minister wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The chief minister hailed the efforts of the Army in facilitating their safe return to their hometown.

''A big shout-out to the Indian Army for their dedication in bringing them home. Sincere gratitude to GOC (General Officer Commanding) Eastern Command, Lt Gen R P Kalita, GOC 3 Corps, Lt Gen HS Sahi and CO (Commanding Officer) of 5 AR, Col Rahul Jain for their unwavering service,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

