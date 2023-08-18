Left Menu

Maharashtra: Protesting tardy probe into suicide of brother and his wife, man chops off finger; video goes viral

The incident took place near Phaltan town, said a police official.Nandkumar Nanavare and his wife Ujjwala Nanavare had allegedly ended their lives at Ulhasnagar town in Thane district last month. He is now admitted to a private hospital in Pune, the police official said, adding that probe was on.

Alleging that the police were not taking any action against the culprits who drove his brother and sister-in-law to suicide, a 43-year-old man on Friday chopped off his finger on camera in Maharashtra's Satara district.

If the state government did not take action, he would chop off a body part every week, said Dhananjay Nanavare in a video which went viral. The incident took place near Phaltan town, said a police official.

Nandkumar Nanavare and his wife Ujjwala Nanavare had allegedly ended their lives at Ulhasnagar town in Thane district last month. In the video, Dhananjay alleged that a ''minister'' was involved in the case, and his brother named him before dying, but no action was being taken.

Until he got justice, he would cut a body part every week and send it to the government, he said, before proceeding to chop off a finger with a dagger.

Later he landed at the Phaltan city police station and was rushed to a hospital. He is now admitted to a private hospital in Pune, the police official said, adding that probe was on.

