Norwegian mass killer Breivik sues the state again -Aftenposten

In 2017, Breivik lost a human rights case when an appeals court overturned a lower court verdict that his near-isolation in a three-room cell was inhuman. Last year, a Norwegian court also rejected his parole application, saying he still posed a risk of violence.

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 18-08-2023 23:29 IST | Created: 18-08-2023 23:29 IST
Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik is suing the state again for allegedly violating his human rights due to a change in his prison conditions, Norwegian daily Aftenposten reported on Friday, citing his lawyer. The right-wing militant killed 77 people, most of them teenagers, in shootings and a bombing in Norway's worst peacetime atrocity in July 2011.

Breivik, now 44, is serving Norway's longest sentence, 21 years, which can be extended if he is still considered a threat. In 2017, Breivik lost a human rights case when an appeals court overturned a lower court verdict that his near-isolation in a three-room cell was inhuman.

Last year, a Norwegian court also rejected his parole application, saying he still posed a risk of violence.

