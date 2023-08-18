Left Menu

Man thrashes mobile shop owner to death over monetary dispute in Ghaziabad

The body was recovered on Friday.Before the arrest, family members of the deceased briefly protested outside the Sahibabad Police Station and demanded stringent action against the accused.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 18-08-2023 23:41 IST | Created: 18-08-2023 23:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A man thrashed a mobile shop owner to death with a baseball bat over a monetary dispute here, police said. The body was recovered and police arrested the accused on Friday.

Ayush Sharma, a gym trainer, killed Dixit Pal (26) for allegedly not returning Rs 3.5 lakh paid by the accused a fortnight ago to bring expensive phones from abroad, they said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) of Sahibabad Bhaskar Verma said that Sharma called Pal at his residence on Thursday night and asked him to return his money back. When the latter allegedly declined to return the money Sharma allegedly attacked him with a baseball bat, the ACP said.

The accused later stuffed the body in a gunny bag and put it on his scooter before parking it near a wall in Dashmesh Vatika near Arthala metro station. The body was recovered on Friday.

Before the arrest, family members of the deceased briefly protested outside the Sahibabad Police Station and demanded stringent action against the accused.

