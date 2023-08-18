Left Menu

West African bloc says it is ready for military intervention in Niger if order given

West African regional bloc ECOWAS is ready for a military intervention in Niger if the order is given, ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security Abdel-Fatau Musah said on Friday after a two-day meeting of West African army chiefs in Ghana's capital Accra.

