West African bloc says it is ready for military intervention in Niger if order given
Reuters | Accra | Updated: 18-08-2023 23:49 IST | Created: 18-08-2023 23:49 IST
West African regional bloc ECOWAS is ready for a military intervention in Niger if the order is given, ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security Abdel-Fatau Musah said on Friday after a two-day meeting of West African army chiefs in Ghana's capital Accra.
