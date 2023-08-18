Left Menu

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij asks DGP for report on cases with pending investigation

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-08-2023 23:55 IST
Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij has directed the state police chief to submit a report within 15 days on the cases in which investigation has been pending for more than one year.

In a letter to Director General of Police (DGP) Shatrujeet Kapur, who recently assumed charge, Vij stated that investigation has been pending in about 3,229 cases in various districts for more than one year and termed it a serious matter.

According to an official statement on Friday, Vij asked the DGP to explain the reasons for the delay in the investigation of these cases and submit a detailed report within 15 days.

He asked the DGP to take necessary action to ensure that all pending cases are investigated and disposed of expeditiously.

