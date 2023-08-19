Left Menu

PTI | Tikamgarh | Updated: 19-08-2023 13:58 IST | Created: 19-08-2023 13:54 IST
MP: Man beaten up in Tikamgarh district; four booked after video goes viral
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 37-year-old man was allegedly thrashed by a group of men, who shot a video of the attack and circulated it on social media, in Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh city, police said on Saturday.

A case has been registered against four absconding accused after a video of the attack, which took place on August 15, surfaced on social media, an official said.

The viral video was shot on August 15, when the accused entered the victim's house in the city and thrashed him brutally, Superintendent of Police (SP) Rohit Kashwani said.

The man later reached his hometown Palera and informed his family members about the attack, following which a complaint was lodged, he said. A first information report (FIR) under sections 294 (obscene act in public place), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 452 (house trespass for assault) and 506 (criminal intimidation) has been registered against one Ratiram, Ravi Yadav and two others, the official said.

The victim has alleged that the attackers objected to his friendship with a man and thrashed him, he said, adding that the police are on the lookout for the absconding accused.

