Left Menu

ED files money laundering charge sheet in Odisha drugs case

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2023 14:03 IST | Created: 19-08-2023 13:57 IST
ED files money laundering charge sheet in Odisha drugs case
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

A charge sheet on money laundering charges has been filed against two Odisha-based people for the alleged illegal possession of more than 3 kg of brown sugar category of narcotics, the Enforcement Directorate said on Saturday.

The prosecution complaint was filed against Sk Ashik and his brother Sk Mohatab, before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Bhubaneswar on July 28. The court took cognisance of the charge sheet on Friday, the agency said in a statement.

The money laundering case stems from a state police crime branch (special task force) complaint that booked the brothers under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for the alleged possession of 3.26 kg of brown sugar a few years back.

A probe found that the two used to procure brown sugar, an adulterated form of Heroin drugs, from the narcotic peddlers of Paschim Medinipur district in West Bengal, the agency said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease drug; Moderna's updated COVID vaccine effective against 'Eris' variant in humans and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease dr...

 Global
2
Infinite Creativity: TECNO CAMON 20 Pro 5G Mr Doodle Edition Steals the Tech-Art Spotlight

Infinite Creativity: TECNO CAMON 20 Pro 5G Mr Doodle Edition Steals the Tech...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: India closes in on moon landing as Russia also races to lunar south pole; US warns space companies about foreign spying and more

Science News Roundup: India closes in on moon landing as Russia also races t...

 Global
4
UAE, Ethiopia: Collaborations, efforts in sustainability, facing climate challenges

UAE, Ethiopia: Collaborations, efforts in sustainability, facing climate cha...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023