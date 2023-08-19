ED files money laundering charge sheet in Odisha drugs case

A charge sheet on money laundering charges has been filed against two Odisha-based people for the alleged illegal possession of more than 3 kg of brown sugar category of narcotics, the Enforcement Directorate said on Saturday.

The prosecution complaint was filed against Sk Ashik and his brother Sk Mohatab, before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Bhubaneswar on July 28. The court took cognisance of the charge sheet on Friday, the agency said in a statement.

The money laundering case stems from a state police crime branch (special task force) complaint that booked the brothers under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for the alleged possession of 3.26 kg of brown sugar a few years back.

A probe found that the two used to procure brown sugar, an adulterated form of Heroin drugs, from the narcotic peddlers of Paschim Medinipur district in West Bengal, the agency said.

