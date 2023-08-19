Left Menu

Press Club of India condemns journalist's murder in Bihar

19-08-2023
The Press Club of India on Saturday condemned the killing of a reporter of a Hindi daily in Araria town of Bihar.

Vimal Kumar Yadav (35), who worked for a Hindi daily, was killed at his residence in Premnagar village on Friday.

''The impunity with which such attacks on journalists are carried out is unacceptable and must be addressed effectively,'' the Press Club of India said in a statement here.

