Left Menu

BJP Nachan MLA booked for obstructing public servant on duty

PTI | Mandi | Updated: 19-08-2023 15:18 IST | Created: 19-08-2023 15:16 IST
BJP Nachan MLA booked for obstructing public servant on duty
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh Police on Saturday said it has booked BJP leader Vinod Kumar, the MLA from Nachan in Mandi district, for allegedly obstructing a public servant from performing his duties and threatening to cause injury to him.

Kumar, however, rejected it as a false case and asserted that as an elected representative it is his duty to raise issues of public interest.

The MLA, accompanied by other persons, allegedly went to the tehsildar office on Friday and obstructed Kanugo (revenue officer) Dina Nath from performing his duties, the police said. A case under sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of his duties), 189 (threat of injury to public servant) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against Kumar on the complaint of Kanugo, they said.

According to the complain, the MLA threw files and other papers on the Kanugo and later forcibly took him to the office of Sub Divisional magistrate (SDM) Balh.

When contacted, Kumar said he had gone to the Kanugo's office following complaints from people that relief material meant for those affected by rain-related incidents were not being distributed properly.

He said he is ready to face any action for raising issues of public interest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease drug; Moderna's updated COVID vaccine effective against 'Eris' variant in humans and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease dr...

 Global
2
Infinite Creativity: TECNO CAMON 20 Pro 5G Mr Doodle Edition Steals the Tech-Art Spotlight

Infinite Creativity: TECNO CAMON 20 Pro 5G Mr Doodle Edition Steals the Tech...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: India closes in on moon landing as Russia also races to lunar south pole; US warns space companies about foreign spying and more

Science News Roundup: India closes in on moon landing as Russia also races t...

 Global
4
UAE, Ethiopia: Collaborations, efforts in sustainability, facing climate challenges

UAE, Ethiopia: Collaborations, efforts in sustainability, facing climate cha...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023