Moscow says warplane damaged after Ukrainian drone attack on airfield

A Ukrainian drone targeted a military airfield in Russia's Novgorod region, causing a fire and damaging one warplane, Russia's Defence Ministry said on Saturday.

The ministry said nobody had been hurt in what it called "a terrorist attack", adding that the fire had been quickly extinguished. The Novgorod region lies northwest of Moscow.

