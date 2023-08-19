Left Menu

Gujarat: Brother-sister duo commit suicide months after deaths of parents, two siblings

PTI | Bhavnagar | Updated: 19-08-2023 16:06 IST | Created: 19-08-2023 15:58 IST
Gujarat: Brother-sister duo commit suicide months after deaths of parents, two siblings
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 25-year-old woman and her younger brother allegedly committed suicide by consuming disinfectant at their house in Gujarat's Bhavnagar district just a couple of months after their parents and two siblings killed themselves, police said on Saturday.

Rishita Moradiya and her brother Parth (21) consumed phenyl at their house around 3.30 pm on Friday, and died on the way to a hospital in Sihor, sub-inspector D V Dangar of Songadh police station in Sihor taluka said. According to the police, four members of the Moradiya family committed suicide in Surat city in June, and Rishita and Parth were away at the time.

On June 8, diamond worker Vinubhai Moradiya (55), his wife Shardaben, daughter Sainita (19) and son Krish (17), died after consuming a poisonous substance at their home in Surat.

The brother-sister duo had told their relatives that they were unable to overcome the grief of losing their parents and siblings, and would kill themselves, the official said.

Since their parents' death, the siblings lived with their relatives in Surat, but they returned to their native village Padapan in Sihor taluka three days ago, she said.

The siblings were unable to bear the trauma of losing four members of their family and used to talk about killing themselves, the official said.

Earlier, Rishita had attempted suicide by consuming phenyl two days after the deaths in the family, but she was shifted to a hospital and managed to survive the bid, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease drug; Moderna's updated COVID vaccine effective against 'Eris' variant in humans and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease dr...

 Global
2
Infinite Creativity: TECNO CAMON 20 Pro 5G Mr Doodle Edition Steals the Tech-Art Spotlight

Infinite Creativity: TECNO CAMON 20 Pro 5G Mr Doodle Edition Steals the Tech...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: India closes in on moon landing as Russia also races to lunar south pole; US warns space companies about foreign spying and more

Science News Roundup: India closes in on moon landing as Russia also races t...

 Global
4
UAE, Ethiopia: Collaborations, efforts in sustainability, facing climate challenges

UAE, Ethiopia: Collaborations, efforts in sustainability, facing climate cha...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023