Left Menu

Maharashtra: Man gets 30 years in jail for raping 6-year-old girl in Gondia

PTI | Gondia | Updated: 19-08-2023 16:07 IST | Created: 19-08-2023 16:00 IST
Maharashtra: Man gets 30 years in jail for raping 6-year-old girl in Gondia
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A court in Gondia in Maharashtra sentenced a man to 30 years in jail for raping a six-year-old girl in 2021, an official said on Saturday.

Principal District and Sessions Judge AT Wankhede on Friday convicted Mahesh Tembhurne (32) and sentenced him to 20 years in jail under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code and 10 years under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Assistant Government Pleader Kailash Khandelwal said.

The sentences will run consecutively, which means Tembhurne will have to spend 30 years in jail, Khandelwal pointed out.

Tembhurne was also fined Rs 10,000, the assistant government pleader said.

Tembhurne had lured the victim with a chocolate on October 2021 and had raped her at an isolated place, after which a case was filed and Keshori police started probe, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease drug; Moderna's updated COVID vaccine effective against 'Eris' variant in humans and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease dr...

 Global
2
Infinite Creativity: TECNO CAMON 20 Pro 5G Mr Doodle Edition Steals the Tech-Art Spotlight

Infinite Creativity: TECNO CAMON 20 Pro 5G Mr Doodle Edition Steals the Tech...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: India closes in on moon landing as Russia also races to lunar south pole; US warns space companies about foreign spying and more

Science News Roundup: India closes in on moon landing as Russia also races t...

 Global
4
UAE, Ethiopia: Collaborations, efforts in sustainability, facing climate challenges

UAE, Ethiopia: Collaborations, efforts in sustainability, facing climate cha...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023