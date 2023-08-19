Maharashtra: Man gets 30 years in jail for raping 6-year-old girl in Gondia

A court in Gondia in Maharashtra sentenced a man to 30 years in jail for raping a six-year-old girl in 2021, an official said on Saturday.

Principal District and Sessions Judge AT Wankhede on Friday convicted Mahesh Tembhurne (32) and sentenced him to 20 years in jail under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code and 10 years under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Assistant Government Pleader Kailash Khandelwal said.

The sentences will run consecutively, which means Tembhurne will have to spend 30 years in jail, Khandelwal pointed out.

Tembhurne was also fined Rs 10,000, the assistant government pleader said.

Tembhurne had lured the victim with a chocolate on October 2021 and had raped her at an isolated place, after which a case was filed and Keshori police started probe, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)