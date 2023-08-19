Russia says naval drills with China ended -Interfax

The navies of Russia and China have completed joint patrol exercises in the Pacific Ocean, Interfax news agency reported on Saturday.

The drills, which lasted more than three weeks, comprised more than 50 training and combat exercises, it said, citing Russia's Pacific Fleet.

The Russian vessels are now crossing the East China Sea en route to China's port of Qindao, it added.

