Three gram panchayat office-bearers booked for bribery in Gondia

PTI | Gondia | Updated: 19-08-2023 16:15 IST | Created: 19-08-2023 16:09 IST
Three gram panchayat functionaries were booked in Gondia in Maharashtra for allegedly demanding a bribe from a contractor for clearing his work bills under a rural employment guarantee scheme, an Anti Corruption Bureau official said on Saturday.

The three, attached to Vadegaon gram panchayat, had sought 10 per cent of the bill amount of Rs 15.55 lakh and an ACB probe revealed the allegation was true, the official said.

However, the three sensed something amiss and refused to accept the bribe amount during a trap laid on Friday, the official added.

A case under Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered at Duggipaar police station and further probe is underway, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

