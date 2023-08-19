Left Menu

Punjab Minister Harjot Bains bitten by snake during visit to flood-hit Anandpur Sahib

Bains had been on a visit to the flood-hit areas in Anandpur Sahib, his constituency.With Gods grace, the flood situation in my constituency, Shri Anandpur Sahib, is better now, said Bains on X, previously known as Twitter.During the rescue operations, I was bitten by a venomous snake on the intervening night of 15th Aug, but that didnt deter my determination to help my people.With Gods grace and peoples love blessings, Im alright now.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-08-2023 16:27 IST | Created: 19-08-2023 16:27 IST
Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains Saturday said he was bitten by a venomous snake during a rescue operation in a flood-hit area in Anandpur Sahib in Rupnagar district.

Bains said he was bitten by the snake on the night of August 15 and his condition is better now.

Many areas in Punjab's Rupnagar, Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala and Ferozepur districts were flooded following the release of excess water from the Pong and Bhakra dams because of heavy rains.

After the release of the excess water from the two reservoirs, the water level in Beas and Sutlej rivers had risen, flooding the low-lying areas near their banks.

In Rupnagar, several villages, including Harsa Bela, Bhalan, Bhanam, and Bela in Anandpur Sahib and Nangal were inundated. Bains had been on a visit to the flood-hit areas in Anandpur Sahib, his constituency.

''With God's grace, the flood situation in my constituency, Shri Anandpur Sahib, is better now,'' said Bains on X, previously known as Twitter.

''During the rescue operations, I was bitten by a venomous snake on the intervening night of 15th Aug, but that didn't deter my determination to help my people.

''With God's grace and people's love & blessings, I'm alright now. The effect of the venom is receding and my blood tests have come out normal as well,'' he further said.

