Man beaten to death in Rajasthan's Kotputli-Behror: Two suspects detained

A case has been registered against eight to 10 unidentified people in connection with the killing of a 27-year-old man, who was allegedly beaten to death by a group of people in Rajasthans Kotputli-Behror district, police said on Saturday.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 19-08-2023 16:29 IST | Created: 19-08-2023 16:27 IST
A case has been registered against eight to 10 unidentified people in connection with the killing of a 27-year-old man, who was allegedly beaten to death by a group of people in Rajasthan's Kotputli-Behror district, police said on Saturday. Some of the accused are said to be forest department employees, they said. While two suspects were detained in this connection, no arrests have been made, they added. The victim, Wasim, was allegedly beaten to death by a group of people and two were injured in the incident, the police said on Friday. The deceased man's family alleged that forest department personnel thrashed him and two others in Narol village on Thursday.

Harsora police station Head Constable Giriraj Singh said, ''The victim's last rites were performed late on Friday after post-mortem. Two suspects have been detained for interrogation. No arrests have been made yet.'' A case has been registered against eight to 10 unidentified people. Some of them are said to be forest department employees, Singh said and added that the facts are being ascertained. The police reached Narol village late on Thursday after receiving information about a scuffle and found that three injured men had been taken to a local hospital. Wasim, who was referred to the Kotputli Hospital, succumbed to his injuries. Wasim's relative told reporters that he and two others had gone to cut trees outside a house and collect wood with the consent of the homeowner.

