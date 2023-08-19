UP: Kanpur police commissioner, Agra zone ADG among 9 IPS officers transferred

The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday transferred nine Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, including the police commissioner of Kanpur and the additional director general of Agra zone.

According to a notification issued by the government, the additional director general (ADG) of the Anti-terrorist Squad (ATS) of the state police has been shifted as well.

Commissioner of the Kanpur Police Commissionerate B P Jogdand has been made the ADG of the Women and Child Protection Organization and ADG of Agra zone Rajeev Krishna has been made the ADG of the Vigilance Establishment, the transfer list issued by Additional Director General of Police (Personnel) Raja Srivastava showed.

Anupam Kulshrestha, who was the ADG of Traffic and Road Safety and Women and Child Security Wing (1090), has now been made the ADG of Agra zone. The ADG of the Police Recruitment and Promotion Board R K Swarnakar has been made the Commissioner of Police of Kanpur City, according to the notification.

ADG of ATS Naveen Arora and ADG of Technical Services Mohit Aggarwal will swap posts, it showed.

In addition, Home Secretary B D Poulsen has been made the ADG of Traffic and Road Safety, Inspector General (Law and Order) Dr Sanjeev Gupta has been made the home secretary and DIG (Vigilance Establishment) LR Kumar has been posted as the DIG of Law and Order, according to the notification.

