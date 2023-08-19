Russia shoots down Ukrainian drone in Belgorod region - Interfax cites defence ministry
Russia destroyed a Ukrainian drone in the Belgorod region, Interfax news agency cited Russia's Defence Ministry as saying on Saturday.
The Belgorod region borders Ukraine and is very often targeted by drones and missiles.
