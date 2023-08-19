Russia jams Ukrainian drone near Moscow -defence ministry
Russia thwarted a Ukrainian drone attack on the Moscow region, Russia's Defence Ministry said on Saturday.
The drone was jammed and fell near the settlement of Putilkovo, which is near the Russian capital, causing no casualties or damage, the ministry added.
