Left Menu

Delhi man steals mobile phone, transfers money via banking app; arrested

A 42-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stealing mobile phones and transferring money to his account via the banking apps installed in those, police said on Saturday. The accused Samson Sachdeva, a resident of Kishan Garh Village, was found to be involved in seven cases earlier, they said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2023 18:23 IST | Created: 19-08-2023 18:14 IST
Delhi man steals mobile phone, transfers money via banking app; arrested
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 42-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stealing mobile phones and transferring money to his account via the banking apps installed in those, police said on Saturday. The accused Samson Sachdeva, a resident of Kishan Garh Village, was found to be involved in seven cases earlier, they said. A complainant, whose mobile phone was stolen at Hauz Khas metro station, found after getting a new SIM that someone had transferred Rs 4,49,477 (Rs 4.49 lakh) from the four credit cards linked to the Paytm app installed in his device, a senior police officer said. During investigation, the accused was traced at Kishan Garh where a raid was conducted and Sachdeva arrested. Five mobile phones used in the crime were seized from him, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Chowdhary said. During interrogation, Sachdeva disclosed that he stole phones in crowded places and transferred money through the banking apps installed, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease drug; Moderna's updated COVID vaccine effective against 'Eris' variant in humans and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease dr...

 Global
2
Infinite Creativity: TECNO CAMON 20 Pro 5G Mr Doodle Edition Steals the Tech-Art Spotlight

Infinite Creativity: TECNO CAMON 20 Pro 5G Mr Doodle Edition Steals the Tech...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: India closes in on moon landing as Russia also races to lunar south pole; US warns space companies about foreign spying and more

Science News Roundup: India closes in on moon landing as Russia also races t...

 Global
4
UAE, Ethiopia: Collaborations, efforts in sustainability, facing climate challenges

UAE, Ethiopia: Collaborations, efforts in sustainability, facing climate cha...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023