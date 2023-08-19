Delhi man steals mobile phone, transfers money via banking app; arrested
A 42-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stealing mobile phones and transferring money to his account via the banking apps installed in those, police said on Saturday. The accused Samson Sachdeva, a resident of Kishan Garh Village, was found to be involved in seven cases earlier, they said. A complainant, whose mobile phone was stolen at Hauz Khas metro station, found after getting a new SIM that someone had transferred Rs 4,49,477 (Rs 4.49 lakh) from the four credit cards linked to the Paytm app installed in his device, a senior police officer said. During investigation, the accused was traced at Kishan Garh where a raid was conducted and Sachdeva arrested. Five mobile phones used in the crime were seized from him, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Chowdhary said. During interrogation, Sachdeva disclosed that he stole phones in crowded places and transferred money through the banking apps installed, he added.
