Be more sensitive, give patient hearing to people: Haryana DGP to officers

Haryana Police chief Shatrujeet Kapur on Saturday directed senior officers of the department to be more sensitive towards people, give them a patient hearing, and resolve their complaints in a transparent and time-bound manner.

Kapur, who was appointed the Director General of Haryana Police on August 16, presided over the first meeting of senior officers through video conferencing from Panchkula, said an official release.

Describing police as the face of the government, Kapur emphasised the need for prompt redressal of complaints to ensure speedy, fair and efficient delivery of justice and elimination of corruption.

He said a system should be evolved to take feedback from complainants to ascertain their satisfaction level. This would not only make the grievance redressal system more transparent but people's faith in police would also be enhanced, he added.

While reiterating his commitment to providing a safe and secure atmosphere to women in the state, the DGP said police should work to develop such an atmosphere where women or daughters feel safe even if they come home late.

He directed the field units to intensify police patrolling around girls' schools and colleges, and markets to keep unscrupulous elements in check.

To tackle heinous crimes more effectively, the DGP issued directions to double the strength of the special task force and equip it with commensurate resources to effectively deal with organised crimes.

While reviewing the law and order situation in the state, he asked the officers to remain vigilant against anti-social elements who try to vitiate the atmosphere. Nobody would be allowed to take the law into their hands, he stressed.

He also directed them to keep a close vigil on social media platforms and take action against those who try to disrupt peace in the state through hate speeches.

He stressed the need to provide specialised training to police officers and make specialised law and order companies and SWAT teams to have a quick response to deal with any untoward incident.

The DGP said the job of police is always challenging and it is his responsibility to work for the wellbeing of police personnel and their wards.

He said training programmes would be started for capacity building of police personnel so as to enhance their skills.

While reviewing the concept of 'Gram Prahari', Kapur said it is a unique concept of the Haryana Police under which police officers visit villages and gather information about suspects individuals, especially youth to identify criminal elements.

He directed that a database of bullies, drug peddlers and drug addicts be prepared to chalk out a strategy to effectively deal with them.

