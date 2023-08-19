Suspected Palestinian gunmen wound two Israelis in West Bank-media

A suspected Palestinian shooting attack in the occupied West Bank critically wounded two Israelis on Saturday, Israel's public broadcaster Kan reported.

Israel's ambulance service said it was providing resuscitation to two people shot near the flashpoint Palestinian village Huwara and the Israeli military said it had received an initial report of a shooting in the area, without providing the identity of the casualties or the suspected assailants. Violence in the West Bank has worsened over the past 15 months with stepped up Israeli raids, Palestinian street attacks and assaults by Jewish settlers on Palestinian villages.

Huwara has been the scene of deadly Palestinian shooting attacks and retribution rampages by Jewish settlers condemned by the United States over the past few months. Prospects of reviving U.S.-brokered peace talks that collapsed almost a decade ago and had aimed to establish a Palestinian state in the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem, remain dim.

