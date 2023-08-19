Varanasi Y-20 Summit discusses issues such as climate change, peace-building, health

Delegates at the Youth-20 Summit here on Saturday discussed issues such as climate change, peace-building, future of work and health. The Youth-20 (Y-20) is one of the official engagement groups of the G20 under India's presidency. On the third day of the four-day summit, which began on August 17, a session on 'Empowering the Amrit Generation through participatory Governance' was held, according to a youth affairs and sports ministry statement. The session began with a video emphasising on 'Yuva Shakti' and was followed by an ''insightful glimpse'' of the MyGov platform, it said. MyGov has been established as the government's citizen engagement platform that collaborates with multiple government bodies and ministries to engage with citizens for policy formulation and seek their opinion on topics of public interest and welfare, the statement said.

More than 100 international delegates from G20 countries, guest countries and international organisations also engaged in deliberations and negotiations on the Y20 ''Draft Communique'' on themes ranging from future of work, peace-building to climate change and health, according to the statement.

The discussions took place under the guidance of the five track chairs, thus building the way to drafting of the ''Y20 Communique'', it said. Discussions were based on agreed recommendations related to the G20 agenda, which are being compiled into a joint communique to represent the point of view of the global youth on the G20 priorities.

''The finalisation of 'Y20 communique' is the result of several months of recommendations, ideations, brainstorming sessions, youth consultations and discussions that created a dialogue on global matters,'' the statement said.

It said an 'Organizer's Conference' was also held. It reflected on the learnings from the past few months since the Inception Meeting of Youth 20 Summit held in February in Guwahati. The conference ideated the way forward for the ''Y20 Communique'' and an outcome document was prepared emphasising the mutual learning and support among Y20 groups reflecting G20 India's spirit of 'One Earth. One Family. One Future'.

