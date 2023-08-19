Latur man held for driving autorickshaw with fake number plate

A man was arrested in Latur in Maharashtra for allegedly driving an autorickshaw with a fake number plate, a police official said on Saturday.

Hari Mali (51) was held on a tip off received by traffic police inspector Ganesh Kadam, he said.

''The number plates on the front and sides of the vehicle were different. He has said he did this to escape e-challans for traffic violations,'' he said.

A case has been registered at Gandhi Chowk police station for cheating and other offences under Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)