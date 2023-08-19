4 arrested in connection with journalist's murder in Bihar's Araria

Four people were arrested in connection with the murder of journalist Vimal Kumar Yadav in Bihar's Araria district, police said on Saturday.

Yadav, who worked for a Hindi daily, was killed at his residence in Premnagar village on Friday. The accused knocked at his house around 5.30 am, and fired at him as soon as he opened the gates, they said.

Those arrested were identified as Vipin Yadav, Bhavesh Yadav, Ashish Yadav and Umesh Yadav -- all residents of the district, police said.

The 35-year-old journalist was a witness to the murder of his brother in 2019, they said.

Police said they have filed a case against eight people on the basis of the statement given by the victim's father Harendra Prasad Singh.

''Four accused have been arrested. Two accused, Rupesh Yadav and Kranti Yadav, are already in judicial custody in connection with some other case. Police are taking them on remand for their custodial interrogation in connection with the murder case,'' a statement issued by the police said.

A search is on for the other two accused who are on the run, they said.

