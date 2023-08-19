Left Menu

Maharashtra: Teen beaten to death in Thane district; 10 booked

PTI | Thane | Updated: 19-08-2023 19:14 IST | Created: 19-08-2023 19:14 IST
A 17-year-old boy was beaten to death by a group of 10 persons over a quarrel in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday.

The victim Sameer Lokhande was attacked in Kalyan town on Friday evening and he succumbed to the injuries at a hospital this morning, an official said.

A group of 10 persons attacked Lokhande with iron rods and sharp weapons at a ground in Khadegolawali area, he said.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital and later shifted to a facility in neighbouring Mumbai, where he died during treatment, the official said. The attackers had quarrelled with the teenager at a petrol pump six months ago and held a grudge against him, he said.

The Kolsewadi police have registered a case and are in the process of arresting the accused, the official added.

