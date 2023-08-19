Left Menu

Maharashtra govt to hold 'Govinda' pyramid formation competition in Mumbai on August 31

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-08-2023 19:20 IST | Created: 19-08-2023 19:20 IST
Maharashtra govt to hold 'Govinda' pyramid formation competition in Mumbai on August 31
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government will organise a human pyramid formation competition, the staple of the state's renowned 'Govinda' festivities, on August 31 with participating teams vying for the first prize worth Rs 11 lakh, state minister Uday Samant said on Saturday.

The competition will be held at the Worli indoor stadium from morning to evening on August 31, Samant, the state industries minister, told reporters.

''We are organising this competition as formation of human pyramid is now recognised as an adventure sport. We want to take this competition to international level,'' state sports minister Sanjay Bansode said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease drug; Moderna's updated COVID vaccine effective against 'Eris' variant in humans and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease dr...

 Global
2
Infinite Creativity: TECNO CAMON 20 Pro 5G Mr Doodle Edition Steals the Tech-Art Spotlight

Infinite Creativity: TECNO CAMON 20 Pro 5G Mr Doodle Edition Steals the Tech...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: India closes in on moon landing as Russia also races to lunar south pole; US warns space companies about foreign spying and more

Science News Roundup: India closes in on moon landing as Russia also races t...

 Global
4
UAE, Ethiopia: Collaborations, efforts in sustainability, facing climate challenges

UAE, Ethiopia: Collaborations, efforts in sustainability, facing climate cha...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023