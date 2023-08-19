Maharashtra govt to hold 'Govinda' pyramid formation competition in Mumbai on August 31
- Country:
- India
The Maharashtra government will organise a human pyramid formation competition, the staple of the state's renowned 'Govinda' festivities, on August 31 with participating teams vying for the first prize worth Rs 11 lakh, state minister Uday Samant said on Saturday.
The competition will be held at the Worli indoor stadium from morning to evening on August 31, Samant, the state industries minister, told reporters.
''We are organising this competition as formation of human pyramid is now recognised as an adventure sport. We want to take this competition to international level,'' state sports minister Sanjay Bansode said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Samant
- Sanjay Bansode
- Maharashtra
- Worli
- Uday Samant
- Rs 11
- Govinda
ALSO READ
Maharashtra: Boy drowns in water-filled quarry in bid to get ball out of it during cricket game
Maharashtra: Workshop held in Palghar district to raise awareness of earthquakes
Maharashtra: Fadnavis says 'love jihad' laws of various states being studied; slams Cong over reaction to SC verdict on Rahul
Maharashtra: Fadnavis says 'love jihad' laws of various states being studied; slams Cong over reaction to SC verdict on Rahul
"If SC rules in their favour...": Maharashtra Dy Chief Minister Fadnavis on stay on Rahul Gandhi's conviction