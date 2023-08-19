MP: 6-year-old girl raped in Umaria district, one held
The police have arrested an 18-year-old man for allegedly raping a 6-year-old girl in Madhya Pradeshs Umaria district, an official said on Saturday. The crime was committed under Pali police station limits on August 15, the official said. The accused was arrested on Friday, he said.
The police have arrested an 18-year-old man for allegedly raping a 6-year-old girl in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria district, an official said on Saturday. The crime was committed under Pali police station limits on August 15, the official said. The child's family was a tenant in the house of the accused, he said.
Sub Divisional Officer of Police Narendra Pratap Singh said a case was registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act since the accused has completed 18 years of age. The accused was arrested on Friday, he said.
