MP: 6-year-old girl raped in Umaria district, one held

The police have arrested an 18-year-old man for allegedly raping a 6-year-old girl in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria district, an official said on Saturday. The crime was committed under Pali police station limits on August 15, the official said. The child's family was a tenant in the house of the accused, he said.

Sub Divisional Officer of Police Narendra Pratap Singh said a case was registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act since the accused has completed 18 years of age. The accused was arrested on Friday, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)