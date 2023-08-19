Sub-inspector held in bribery case in Ludhiana
Ludhiana, Aug 19 PTI An assistant sub-inspector posted in Ludhiana has been arrested in a bribery case, Punjab Vigilance Bureau said on Saturday.ASI Gurmeet Singh was held following a complaint that he had allegedly accepted a bribe of Rs 1,500 for releasing an impounded autorickshaw.The ASI had allegedly already taken Rs 2,500 from the complainant earlier, an official spokesperson of the vigilance department said. The complainant also produced a video purportedly showing the ASI taking money from him.
