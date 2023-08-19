Left Menu

Gang of seven held for stealing high-end vehicles in Mumbai

The Mumbai police have arrested seven persons, among them two women, for allegedly stealing high-end vehicles from different parts of the city and neighbouring Thane district on the pretext of hiring them for self-drive, an official said on Saturday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-08-2023 19:42 IST | Created: 19-08-2023 19:42 IST
The Mumbai police have arrested seven persons, among them two women, for allegedly stealing high-end vehicles from different parts of the city and neighbouring Thane district on the pretext of hiring them for self-drive, an official said on Saturday. The thefts came to light when a car dealer approached the police with a complaint that some persons hired a vehicle from him for self-drive and at the time of delivery three people, including two burqa-clad women approached him. Two days later, they could not be contacted and the vehicle was not returned, the official from Nagpada police said.

The accused Zeenat Khan (30), Diya Sachdev (21), Shadab Sheikh (34), Salman Sayyed (23), Amin Sheikh (28), Rahil Khan (29) and Swapnil Dhule (25) and hail from different parts of the city, he said.

The police also recovered three high-end cars that were stolen from Nagpada, he said. According to the police, the seven accused played different roles in the gang. Zeenat allegedly stole mobile phones to book cars for self-drive, while another accused, who is an cyber expert, fabricated documents, and others took the vehicles and sold them, the official said. The accused were already apprehended by the Thane police and the Mumbai police took them into custody on Thursday, he said, adding that a case under section 420 (cheating) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused.

