Left Menu

Gujarat: Two officials among three booked for placing spy cam in collector's office for extortion

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 19-08-2023 19:43 IST | Created: 19-08-2023 19:43 IST
Gujarat: Two officials among three booked for placing spy cam in collector's office for extortion
  • Country:
  • India

A resident additional collector, a deputy mamlatdar and one more person were booked for allegedly placing a spy camera in the office of the collector of Anand district in Gujarat to trap him and get him to clear some files, a police official said on Saturday.

The case was registered by Anand district police on a complaint from the Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) against resident additional collector Ketki Vyas, deputy mamlatdar JD Vyas and one more person, the official said.

The accused had installed a spy camera in the office of DS Gadhvi, who was suspended as Anand district collector on August 9 on charges of ''misconduct and moral turpitude'' based on the video captured by the spy camera.

''The accused procured a video showing him in a compromising position with a woman and used the clip for extortion purpose to clear some files,'' ATS Superintendent of Police Sunil Joshi said.

The three have been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 389 (putting person in fear of accusation of offence in order to commit extortion), 354 (C) (voyeurism), 66 (E) (to capture, publish or transmit image of private area of a person without his or her consent), and 67 (A) (publish or transmit in the electronic form material containing sexually explicit act) as well as provisions of Information Technology Act, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease drug; Moderna's updated COVID vaccine effective against 'Eris' variant in humans and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease dr...

 Global
2
Infinite Creativity: TECNO CAMON 20 Pro 5G Mr Doodle Edition Steals the Tech-Art Spotlight

Infinite Creativity: TECNO CAMON 20 Pro 5G Mr Doodle Edition Steals the Tech...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: India closes in on moon landing as Russia also races to lunar south pole; US warns space companies about foreign spying and more

Science News Roundup: India closes in on moon landing as Russia also races t...

 Global
4
UAE, Ethiopia: Collaborations, efforts in sustainability, facing climate challenges

UAE, Ethiopia: Collaborations, efforts in sustainability, facing climate cha...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023