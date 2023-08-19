Left Menu

Woman, partner held for husband's murder in Haryana's Faridabad

A woman and her partner have been arrested from Faridabad in Haryana for killing her husband, police on Saturday.The body of the victim, who was missing for more than 15 days, was found from the Agra canal in Palwal on Saturday, following the arrests, they said.

Woman, partner held for husband's murder in Haryana's Faridabad
A woman and her partner have been arrested from Faridabad in Haryana for killing her husband, police on Saturday.

The body of the victim, who was missing for more than 15 days, was found from the Agra canal in Palwal on Saturday, following the arrests, they said. The woman's partner, Bunty (38), on August 2 had taken the victim, Rakesh (35), to the canal and they drank alcohol, police said and added that Bunty bludgeoned him to death with a brick there. Rakesh's body was then thrown into the canal by the accused, they said. The victim was a resident of Kheri Kalan in Faridabad and used to work as a helper on a bus of a private school, where his wife and Bunty were employed with the housekeeping department, police said.

They said the woman and her partner had planned the killing. She had also filed a missing complaint, police said and added that Bunty is a native of Mathura in Uttar Pradesh and was staying in the Old Faridabad area.

Bunty and the woman were in an illicit relationship and they conspired to eliminate Rakesh, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Crime, Aman Yadav said. The missing complaint was filed by the woman on August 3 at the BPTP police station, a day after the killing, the officer said. During questioning, the woman confessed to being a part of the plan to kill her husband, Yadav said. While Bunty was apprehended on Thursday night, the woman was taken into custody on Friday, he said. Bunty was taken into police remand after being produced at a city court. ''Rakesh used to prevent his wife from meeting Bunty. Both the accused hatched a plan to get Rakesh out of their way and executed the crime according to their plan,'' the ACP said. ''The woman was sent to judicial custody by a city court on Saturday and we have also recovered the body of the deceased from the Agra canal and sent it to the mortuary for postmortem. The woman is a mother of three while the accused is the father of one child. Further probe is underway,'' said ACP Yadav.

