Left Menu

Red notice issued against most-wanted criminal Himanshu: Haryana Police

The Haryana Police Saturday said a red notice has been issued against Himanshu alias Bhau, a most wanted criminal allegedly involved in cases of murder, attempt to murder, forgery, and extortion.The red notice, which allows the arrest and detention of a fugitive abroad, has been issued by Interpol, said a police spokesperson.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-08-2023 20:06 IST | Created: 19-08-2023 20:06 IST
Red notice issued against most-wanted criminal Himanshu: Haryana Police
  • Country:
  • India

The Haryana Police Saturday said a red notice has been issued against Himanshu alias Bhau, a most wanted criminal allegedly involved in cases of murder, attempt to murder, forgery, and extortion.

The red notice, which allows the arrest and detention of a fugitive abroad, has been issued by Interpol, said a police spokesperson. According to the spokesperson, the Rohtak Police secured the red notice working under the guidance of Superintendent of Police Himanshu Garg.

Himanshu alias Bhau is absconding from India and living abroad. He carries a reward of Rs 1.55 lakh announced by the Haryana Police on his arrest.

The accused is on the list of most wanted criminals of Rohtak, Jhajjar, and Delhi Police. Arrest warrants against him have been issued by the Rohtak and Delhi courts. A look-out circular has also been issued to locate the fugitive. The spokesperson said Himanshu is booked in 10 cases in district Rohtak, seven in district Jhajjar and one in Delhi, for several crimes including murder, attempt to murder, cheating, robbery, and extortion.

The fugitive is affiliated with the Neeraj Bawana and Naveen Bali gang. He had obtained a passport using a fake name, fake address and forged identity documents, said police. Himanshu is still running an extortion racket from abroad and continuously calling his targets in India through WhatsApp, they said.

He has allegedly given death threats to several of his targets, many of whom were attacked with firearms by his local accomplices when they refused to pay the extortion money, said police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease drug; Moderna's updated COVID vaccine effective against 'Eris' variant in humans and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease dr...

 Global
2
Infinite Creativity: TECNO CAMON 20 Pro 5G Mr Doodle Edition Steals the Tech-Art Spotlight

Infinite Creativity: TECNO CAMON 20 Pro 5G Mr Doodle Edition Steals the Tech...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: India closes in on moon landing as Russia also races to lunar south pole; US warns space companies about foreign spying and more

Science News Roundup: India closes in on moon landing as Russia also races t...

 Global
4
UAE, Ethiopia: Collaborations, efforts in sustainability, facing climate challenges

UAE, Ethiopia: Collaborations, efforts in sustainability, facing climate cha...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023