Left Menu

LG Saxena approves restructuring of Delhi Administration Subordinate Services cadre

The lieutenant governor has now approved the proposal for creation of 221 Group A posts in DASS cadre, it said. The lieutenant governors decision was welcome by officers and employees of the DASS cadre, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2023 20:31 IST | Created: 19-08-2023 20:22 IST
LG Saxena approves restructuring of Delhi Administration Subordinate Services cadre
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has approved the restructuring of the Delhi Administration Subordinate Services (DASS) cadre acceding to a decades-old demand of officers and employees, an employees' federation said on Saturday.

The DASS cadre had not been restructured since its formation in 1967 despite several government orders, the Federation of Officers and Employees of DASS Cadre said in a statement.

Saxena earlier directed to prepare a proposal in this direction. A three-member committee comprising retired IAS officers S B Shashank and Kulanand Joshi and serving IAS officer Y V V J Rajasekhar was constituted for the purpose and this committee identified 221 Group 'A' posts which could be included in 'DASS', the statement said.

The Services Department submitted the proposal to Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar.

Kumar submitted the proposal, along with his recommendation, to Saxena for his approval. The lieutenant governor has now approved the proposal for creation of 221 Group 'A' posts in DASS cadre, it said. The lieutenant governor's decision was welcome by officers and employees of the DASS cadre, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease drug; Moderna's updated COVID vaccine effective against 'Eris' variant in humans and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease dr...

 Global
2
Infinite Creativity: TECNO CAMON 20 Pro 5G Mr Doodle Edition Steals the Tech-Art Spotlight

Infinite Creativity: TECNO CAMON 20 Pro 5G Mr Doodle Edition Steals the Tech...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: India closes in on moon landing as Russia also races to lunar south pole; US warns space companies about foreign spying and more

Science News Roundup: India closes in on moon landing as Russia also races t...

 Global
4
UAE, Ethiopia: Collaborations, efforts in sustainability, facing climate challenges

UAE, Ethiopia: Collaborations, efforts in sustainability, facing climate cha...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023