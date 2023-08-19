Left Menu

The civic body in the advisory has asked citizens not venture into the sea without clothes and wear gumboots on the beach, the official said, adding that children have been advised against entering the water.According to the fisheries department, jellyfish and stingrays get washed up on the beach in large numbers from August to October.The sharp barbs of stingrays can pierce the skin, while a sting from the jellyfish can cause a surge of electricity, a burning sensation, itching and swelling, it stated.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-08-2023 20:40 IST | Created: 19-08-2023 20:24 IST
BMC issues advisory for citizens amid presence of jellyfish, stingrays on Juhu beach
In light of incidents of people getting stung by jellyfish at Juhu beach here, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday issued an advisory for citizens to take precautions while venturing into the sea.

Officials from the fisheries department and senior civic officials visited the beach in the western suburbs and caution boards were placed at various locations warning people about the presence of jellyfish and stingrays, an official said. The civic body in the advisory has asked citizens not venture into the sea without clothes and wear gumboots on the beach, the official said, adding that children have been advised against entering the water.

According to the fisheries department, jellyfish and stingrays get washed up on the beach in large numbers from August to October.

The sharp barbs of stingrays can pierce the skin, while a sting from the jellyfish can cause a surge of electricity, a burning sensation, itching and swelling, it stated. Experts have advised the use of saltwater to clean the injured area immediately, before consulting a doctor, the civic body stated. Lifeguards at the beach can be called in for assistance and ambulances are stationed placed at various places, the advisory said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

