Left Menu

Man attempts to murder minor girl in Kerala, found hanging from tree

A 63-year-old man allegedly tried to murder a minor girl on Saturday, who he had sexually abused, and the trial in that case was about to begin soon.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 19-08-2023 20:26 IST | Created: 19-08-2023 20:26 IST
Man attempts to murder minor girl in Kerala, found hanging from tree
  • Country:
  • India

A 63-year-old man allegedly tried to murder a minor girl on Saturday, who he had sexually abused, and the trial in that case was about to begin soon. He was later found dead by hanging from a tree near Koothattukulam in Ernakulam district, police said.

The girl, who is a relative of the accused was attacked at her residence near Koothattukulam, they said.

''The man attacked her with a sharp weapon at around 11.30 AM. She escaped to a neighbour's place who took her to a hospital,'' police said.

She is currently undergoing treatment at Kottayam medical college hospital.

Police said the deceased man had in 2022 allegedly abused the girl. A case was registered and the trial was about to begin.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease drug; Moderna's updated COVID vaccine effective against 'Eris' variant in humans and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease dr...

 Global
2
Infinite Creativity: TECNO CAMON 20 Pro 5G Mr Doodle Edition Steals the Tech-Art Spotlight

Infinite Creativity: TECNO CAMON 20 Pro 5G Mr Doodle Edition Steals the Tech...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: India closes in on moon landing as Russia also races to lunar south pole; US warns space companies about foreign spying and more

Science News Roundup: India closes in on moon landing as Russia also races t...

 Global
4
UAE, Ethiopia: Collaborations, efforts in sustainability, facing climate challenges

UAE, Ethiopia: Collaborations, efforts in sustainability, facing climate cha...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023