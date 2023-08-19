T'gana: BJP, Cong attack BRS govt over 'assault' on woman in police station

The opposition BJP and Congress on Saturday hit out at the BRS government over the alleged ''abuse and assault'' on a tribal woman in a police station here and demanded that the government provide help to her. Slamming the BRS government for allegedly not responding on the incident so far, BJP MLA Eatala Rajender demanded that those responsible should be arrested after registering a case under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

There should be an inquiry into the incident and those involved should be removed from service, he said.

Former Congress MP Madhu Yashki Goud demanded that the government provide medical aid and ex-gratia to the woman.

He said the Congress would also take up the issue with State Human Rights Commission. Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday sought a report from senior government officials regarding the alleged assault on the woman.

Soundararajan was deeply anguished upon learning about the alleged assault of ''Lambada tribal woman at a police station in Rachakonda Commissionarate limits on August 15 through media reports,'' a Raj Bhavan press communique had said on Friday.

She has called for a detailed report on the incident from the Chief Secretary, the Director General of Police and the Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda, within 48 hours, it said.

Two police personnel were suspended on Thursday for allegedly ''assaulting'' the woman who was picked up in connection with a case of public nuisance here.

