Maharashtra: Man held for leaving drum on tracks in Jalna after spotting train
A man was arrested in Jalna in Maharashtra for allegedly leaving a drum filled with stones on the railway tracks after spotting an incoming train, a police official said on Saturday.
Balu Makhmale (25) was held by the Railway Protection Force on Friday in connection with the incident that took place a month ago, he said.
''The drum was spotted by the driver of the Devgiri Express on the Satona-Osmanabad route. He applied emergency brakes and averted a mishap. A probe found Makhmake was taking the drum to his field nearby but abandoned it on the tracks after the Devgiri Express reached close by,'' he said.
