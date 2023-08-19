Following are the top stories at 9.10 pm.

NATION DEL25 BIZ-LD-ONION-EXPORTS **** Govt imposes 40% export duty on onion to increase local supply, check price rise New Delhi: The government on Saturday imposed a 40 per cent duty on the export of onions to increase domestic availability amid signs of increasing prices. **** DEL29 LADAKH-ARMY-ACCIDENT **** Eight soldiers feared dead as Army vehicle plunges into gorge in Ladakh Leh: Eight soldiers were feared dead after their vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Leh district of Ladakh on Saturday, officials said. **** DEL17 PM-ECONOMY **** Indian economy shining as beacon of hope in challenging times: PM Modi New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Saturday that India's economy is shining as a beacon of hope in these challenging times. **** CAL16 BH-JOURNALIST-MURDER-ARREST **** 4 arrested in connection with journalist's murder in Bihar's Araria Patna: Four people were arrested in connection with the murder of journalist Vimal Kumar Yadav in Bihar's Araria district, police said on Saturday. **** BOM16 CG-LD KEJRIWAL-GUARANTEES **** Chhattisgarh: Kejriwal announces ten guarantees, promises free electricity, allowance for women, unemployed Raipur: Seeking to make inroads in Chhattisgarh, Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced ten "guarantees" for the upcoming assembly polls in the Congress-ruled state including free electricity, monthly 'samman rashi' for women and Rs 3,000 monthly allowance for the unemployed. **** DEL19 PM-U20 WOMEN WRESTLING TEAM-WIN ***** A monumental triumph: PM Modi on women wrestling team's U-20 world title win New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hailed as a ''monumental triumph'' the Indian women wrestlers winning the team title for the first time at the U-20 world championship. **** DEL20 HP-RAINS-LD TOLL **** HP rain fury: Death toll over past week climbs to 78; more rains forecast Shimla: The death toll in rain-related incidents in Himachal Pradesh over the past week rose to 78 on Saturday with the recovery of another body from the debris of a collapsed temple here, officials said as the local MeT sounded an orange alert for the next two days. **** DEL26 RAMESH-WE20 MEET-2NDLD POLICE **** Delhi Police objects to 'We20 meeting', saying no prior permission taken; CPI(M), Ramesh slam action New Delhi: A row erupted here after police objected on Saturday to a conclave at a CPI(M)-owned building, where activists and opposition leaders had gathered to critically evaluate the government's narrative on G20, claiming the organisers did not inform or take permission for the event held in a ''sensitive'' zone. **** BOM13 GJ-G20-GIDH-MANDAVIYA **** G20: Mandaviya launches initiative aimed at aligning efforts to support global strategy on digital health Gandhinagar: Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday launched the 'Global Initiative on Digital Health - a WHO Managed Network' at Mahatma Mandir convention centre here on the second and last day of G20 health ministers' meeting. **** DEL23 LADAKH-RAHUL-MOTORCYCLE RIDE **** Rahul Gandhi rides motorcycle from Leh to Pangong Lake Leh: Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday rode a motorcycle from Leh to Pangong Lake in the Union Territory of Ladakh on the eve of his father Rajiv Gandhi's birth anniversary, a party spokesman said. **** DEL27 HEALTH-NMC-NEW MEDICAL COLLEGE **** Medical colleges set up from 2024-25 session onwards shall have max 150 undergraduate seats: NMC New Delhi: Medical colleges established from 2024-25 academic session onwards shall have a maximum of 150 undergraduate seats provided the institute follows the ratio of 100 MBBS seats for 10 lakh population in that state. **** LEGAL LGD9 SC-LD PREGNANCY TERMINATION **** SC displeased over Gujarat HC adjourning rape survivor's pregnancy termination plea, says valuable time lost New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Saturday expressed displeasure over the delay by the Gujarat High Court in deciding a rape victim's plea for medical termination of her 26-week pregnancy, saying ''valuable time'' has been lost during the pendency of the matter. **** LGD4 SC-SOCIAL MEDIA **** Social media users should be more careful about its impact, reach: SC New Delhi: The Supreme Court has said social media users should be careful about its impact and reach as it dismissed a petition filed by actor and former Tamil Nadu MLA S Ve Shekher who is facing cases for sharing a Facebook post in 2018 allegedly containing derogatory remarks against women journalists. **** FOREIGN FGN13 PAK-BUSHRA-IMRAN **** Pak ex-PM Imran Khan can be poisoned in Attock jail, says wife Bushra Lahore: Imran Khan's life is still in danger and he can be poisoned in Attock jail, his wife Bushra Bibi has said as she demanded better prison facilities for the incarcerated former Pakistan prime minister. **** FGN16 LANKA-NATIONAL-SECURITY **** Sri Lanka to review national security strategy amidst growing international rivalries: President Wickremesinghe Colombo: President Ranil Wickremesinghe on Saturday highlighted the need for a comprehensive review of Sri Lanka's national security strategy to chart a course devoid of entanglement in the emerging international rivalries and maintain neutrality in the Indian Ocean region. **** FGN27 GREECE-MIGRANTS-LD RESCUED **** Greek authorities rescue dozens of migrants on small boats in Aegean Sea Athens (Greece): Greek authorities on Saturday rescued nearly 80 migrants in inflatable dinghies trying to cross from Turkiye to the nearby eastern Aegean Sea islands in three separate incidents, the coast guard said. **** FGN24 RUSSIA-UKRAINE-2NDLD WAR **** Russian missile attack kills 7 in northern Ukrainian city as Zelenskyy visits NATO candidate Sweden Chernihiv: A missile attack in the center of a northern Ukrainian city killed seven people and wounded scores of others on Saturday, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy travelled to Sweden, his first visit to the country since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine last year.

