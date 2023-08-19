Left Menu

Goa: 77-year-old doctor booked for molesting woman during medical check-up

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 19-08-2023 21:15 IST | Created: 19-08-2023 21:15 IST
Goa: 77-year-old doctor booked for molesting woman during medical check-up
A 77-year-old doctor has been booked for allegedly molesting a 27-year-old woman in Margao in Goa, a police official said on Saturday.

The woman has said in her complaint that he molested her during a medical check up on August 16, the official informed.

He is yet to be arrested and would be summoned for questioning as part of the probe, the Margao police station official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

