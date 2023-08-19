Left Menu

UP: 30 booked for freeing two men arrested by forest dept in Muzaffarnagar

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 19-08-2023 21:21 IST | Created: 19-08-2023 21:21 IST
UP: 30 booked for freeing two men arrested by forest dept in Muzaffarnagar
  • Country:
  • India

At least 30 people, including a local farm leader and village heads, were booked Saturday on charges of rioting after they allegedly freed two men held by forest officials, police said.

Circle Officer (CO) Shakil Ahmad told PTI that forest officials had arrested two men -- Alijan and Kuldeep -- for cutting grass from Barasingha forest range in Hastinapur Wildlife Sanctuary in Miranpur Police Station area.

''As per the police complaint lodged by forest officials, as many 30 people including Bhartiya Kisan Union president Akhilesh Choudhry, two village heads -- Gopal Singh and Avtar Singh -- along with unidentified persons took the arrested accused from their custody,'' the CO said.

Alijan and Kuldeep have also been named in the FIR.

The accused have been booked under IPC sections of rioting, assault, use of criminal force to deter public servants from the discharging their official duty, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease drug; Moderna's updated COVID vaccine effective against 'Eris' variant in humans and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease dr...

 Global
2
Infinite Creativity: TECNO CAMON 20 Pro 5G Mr Doodle Edition Steals the Tech-Art Spotlight

Infinite Creativity: TECNO CAMON 20 Pro 5G Mr Doodle Edition Steals the Tech...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: India closes in on moon landing as Russia also races to lunar south pole; US warns space companies about foreign spying and more

Science News Roundup: India closes in on moon landing as Russia also races t...

 Global
4
UAE, Ethiopia: Collaborations, efforts in sustainability, facing climate challenges

UAE, Ethiopia: Collaborations, efforts in sustainability, facing climate cha...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023