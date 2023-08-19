Gurugram Police seizes car, bike used in honour killing of woman

Gurugram Police has recovered a bike and a car in connection with the killing of a woman allegedly by her family for marrying a man from a different caste, an officer said on Saturday.

Anjali, 22, had allegedly been strangled and swiftly cremated for marrying a man against her parents' wishes. Her parents, Kuldeep, 44, and Rinki, 42, and 20-year-old brother Kunal had been arrested on Friday. Police have seized a Bajaj Pulsar bike which they said belongs to Kunal, and also a Maruti Alto car, borrowed by Kuldeep from an acquaintance, used to transport Anjali's body to the cremation ground.

A police team led by sub-inspector Pradeep Kumar on Saturday also went to the ROF Society in Sector-102 and checked the CCTV cameras there.

In the CCTV footage, the three accused were seen entering and exiting the society in the car carrying Anjali's body, said police.

According to police, the family strangled the woman and then carried her body in the car to Surheti village in Jhajjar taking Farukhnagar bypass.

Remains of Anjali's charred body, earlier collected by police from a cremation ground in Surheti village, were sent for post mortem on Saturday.

Dr Sudhir of Civil Hospital, Gurugram, said it was not possible from mere bones to tell the cause of the death so he sent the remains for a DNA test.

Kuldeep, Rinki, and Kunal were sent to two-day police remand on Friday.

Anjali, a resident of Surheti, had married Sandeep, a pub worker, who hails from the same village December last year, and the two had been living in a rented flat in Sector 102.

Sandeep in his complaint alleged Anjali was killed by her parents and brother on Thursday when he had gone out of home and the three cremated her body to destroy evidence.

Around 1 pm on Thursday, one of Sandeep's friends called him and told him that his wife Anjali had died and her family members were performing her last rites in Surheti village.

Kuldeep during interrogation told police that his daughter had married without their consent and his family was not happy about it so they decided to kill Anjali.

As part of the plan, his son Kunal had gone with his wife to live with Anjali at her flat some time ago.

On Thursday when Sandeep went to his sister's house and Kunal's wife went to work, the three strangled her to death, police said.

''We are also probing the role of the wife of accused Kunal,'' an officer had earlier said.

