Maoist camp busted in Odisha's Nuapada, explosives seized

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 19-08-2023 21:47 IST | Created: 19-08-2023 21:47 IST
Security forces busted a Maoist camp at a forest in Odisha's Nuapada district and seized explosives, police said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of the CRPF, Special Operations Group (SOG) and district police raided the Pathadhara reserve forest in Sinapali police station area near the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border on Thursday, they said.

During the raids, they busted the Maoist camp. Among the items seized were 28 detonators, 1 kg of explosives, an empty case of AK-47, two radios, batteries, a Maoist uniform, knives and arrows, said Superintendent of Police (SP) GR Raghavendra There were around 20-25 Naxals at the spot, but they managed to flee, he said, adding that there was no exchange of fire.

