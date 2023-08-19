Left Menu

Rajnath condoles death of Army personnel in road accident in Leh district

We will never forget their exemplary service to our nation, the defence minister said on X, formerly Twitter.My thoughts are with the bereaved families. The injured personnel have been rushed to the Field Hospital.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2023 22:29 IST | Created: 19-08-2023 22:11 IST
Rajnath condoles death of Army personnel in road accident in Leh district
Image Credit: Twitter(@rajnathsingh)
  • Country:
  • India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday condoled the death of nine Indian Army personnel in a road accident near Leh.

Nine soldiers were killed when their vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge, officials said.

''Saddened by the loss of Indian Army personnel due to an accident near Leh in Ladakh. We will never forget their exemplary service to our nation,'' the defence minister said on 'X', formerly Twitter.

''My thoughts are with the bereaved families. The injured personnel have been rushed to the Field Hospital. Praying for their speedy recovery,'' Singh said, without mentioning the number of soldiers killed and injured in the accident.

Army officials said nine personnel lost their lives in the accident.

The accident took place near Kiari in southern Ladakh's Nyoma, according to local officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease drug; Moderna's updated COVID vaccine effective against 'Eris' variant in humans and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Regeneron's ultra-rare blood disease dr...

 Global
2
Infinite Creativity: TECNO CAMON 20 Pro 5G Mr Doodle Edition Steals the Tech-Art Spotlight

Infinite Creativity: TECNO CAMON 20 Pro 5G Mr Doodle Edition Steals the Tech...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: India closes in on moon landing as Russia also races to lunar south pole; US warns space companies about foreign spying and more

Science News Roundup: India closes in on moon landing as Russia also races t...

 Global
4
UAE, Ethiopia: Collaborations, efforts in sustainability, facing climate challenges

UAE, Ethiopia: Collaborations, efforts in sustainability, facing climate cha...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023