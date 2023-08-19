Rajnath condoles death of Army personnel in road accident in Leh district
We will never forget their exemplary service to our nation, the defence minister said on X, formerly Twitter.My thoughts are with the bereaved families. The injured personnel have been rushed to the Field Hospital.
- Country:
- India
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday condoled the death of nine Indian Army personnel in a road accident near Leh.
Nine soldiers were killed when their vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge, officials said.
''Saddened by the loss of Indian Army personnel due to an accident near Leh in Ladakh. We will never forget their exemplary service to our nation,'' the defence minister said on 'X', formerly Twitter.
''My thoughts are with the bereaved families. The injured personnel have been rushed to the Field Hospital. Praying for their speedy recovery,'' Singh said, without mentioning the number of soldiers killed and injured in the accident.
Army officials said nine personnel lost their lives in the accident.
The accident took place near Kiari in southern Ladakh's Nyoma, according to local officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Indian Army
- Kiari
- Ladakh
- Rajnath Singh
- Indian
- Army
- Singh
ALSO READ
"Football is a game that unites people...," says Rajnath Singh at the inauguration of Durand Cup in Assam
Election to 26 seats of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council in Kargil on Sept 10
Delhi Police special unit seeks information of northeast residents, Darjeeling Gorkhas, Ladakhis to enhance safety
Delhi Police urges people from NE, Darjeeling, Ladakh to provide info for providing better security
Efforts on to resolve it: EAM Jaishankar on eastern Ladakh row