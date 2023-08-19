Left Menu

Man held for sexually abusing nephew in south Delhi

A case has been lodged against the accused under Sections 377 unnatural offences and 506 punishment for criminal intimidation of the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO Act, he said.The accused has been apprehended and further investigation is underway, the officer added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2023 22:19 IST | Created: 19-08-2023 22:19 IST
A 44-year-old man was Saturday apprehended for allegedly sexually abusing his 17-year-old nephew in south Delhi's Kotla Mubarak Pur, police said.

The police received a PCR call from the accused's wife regarding the incident, they added.

When a police team reached the spot, the caller woman, a slum resident in Sewa Nagar, produced her husband before them and accused him of committing sodomy with her sister's son, a senior police officer said. The victim was taken to AIIMS hospital for medical examination, the officer said. A case has been lodged against the accused under Sections 377 (unnatural offences) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO Act, he said.

The accused has been apprehended and further investigation is underway, the officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

