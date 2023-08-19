Woman gets life in jail for murder of husband in UP's Meerut
A court here on Saturday sentenced a woman and two others to life imprisonment for killing her 32-year-old husband in 2019.Senior Superintendent of Police Rohit Singh Sajwan said, Kapil, resident of Mawana area, was strangled to death on July 14, 2019.
Senior Superintendent of Police Rohit Singh Sajwan said, ''Kapil, resident of Mawana area, was strangled to death on July 14, 2019. His wife Nishi and her accomplices Ankit and Rajesh were arrested during the course of investigation.'' Police said Nishi was having an affair with Ankit and she wanted to separate from her husband.
''She, however, feared losing the land in her name if she separated from her husband. This is why Nishi along with the other two accused strangulated Kapil and later hanged the body from a tree to make it look like a case of suicide,'' the SSP said.
Police field a chargesheet against the accused in the case.
''The court of additional sessions judge sentenced all the three accused to life imprisonment and also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on each of them,'' the SSP said.
